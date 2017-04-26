Police don't think youths' pretend pot stunt was funny

Lakeland police speak with youths who pretended to smoke pot at police headquarters. (Photo: Lakeland Police Department)

Three youths' pulled a social media prank, but Lakeland police didn't think it was funny.

Police said the three thought it would be funny to post a video of themselves, claiming to smoke marijuana on the front steps of police headquarters. Police saw the video, however, and identified the trio.

They spoke with the youths, who said they were only pretending and did it to get more hits on Twitter.

The youths said their parents saw the post and admitted the stunt was a mistake, police said.

The youths also went to police headquarters Wednesday to apologize.

Police said they spoke with the youths about the consequences of the prank, possibly affecting their chances of employment or getting into college.

Since the youths were not caught with illegal substances, there were no charges, police said.

