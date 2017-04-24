Police: Man bit puppy's ears for acting up

Zachary Thomas Kelly, 30, was charged with cruelty to animals, battery domestic violence, reckless driving, driving without a license and driving under the influence. Brevard County sheriff photo

A man who bit a relative and a puppy was charged with those crimes and a DUI as he fled from his home, Rockledge police said.

Zachary Thomas Kelly, 30, of the 1000 block of Coronado Drive, Rockledge, was charged with cruelty to animals, battery domestic violence, reckless driving, driving without a license and driving under the influence. He remained at the Brevard County Jail in lieu of $5,500 bail.

The events happened Monday at Kelly's home, when a relative heard the four-month-old puppy yelping, according to the affidavits. Kelly told her the dog was acting up and he chose to discipline the puppy by biting its ears, the affidavit states. That led to a fight with another relative, during which Kelly bit him on the chest, family members said.

Kelly drove away from the home in a Chrysler Sebring and his family members called police. An officer said he began following the car on Barton Boulevard, where Kelly was driving 80 mph in a 35-mph zone. He drove through a red light when he turned on U.S. 1, police said.

The Chrysler was stopped in the 1000 block of U.S. 1. Officers said they smelled alcohol on Kelly, who declined to either perform sobriety exercises or submit to a blood-alcohol content test.

