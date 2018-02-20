WMAZ
Close

Police post horrific photos to send a message -- slow down!

10News Staff , WTSP 7:59 PM. EST February 20, 2018

OXFORD, Miss. -- Police have a message for drivers, and a couple of photos to prove their point.

The message – slow down!  Oxford, Mississippi, police posted photos on Facebook Monday of the aftermath of a single-vehicle wreck.  In the post, they say the driver was speeding and slammed into a tree.

Somehow, the driver walked away in this case.  But police say too often, the results are much different.

 

© 2018 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories