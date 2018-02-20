Police post horrific photos to send a message -- slow down!

OXFORD, Miss. -- Police have a message for drivers, and a couple of photos to prove their point.

The message – slow down! Oxford, Mississippi, police posted photos on Facebook Monday of the aftermath of a single-vehicle wreck. In the post, they say the driver was speeding and slammed into a tree.

Somehow, the driver walked away in this case. But police say too often, the results are much different.

