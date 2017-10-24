Police post viral photo...and a warning

FAIRBURN, Ga. -- A police department in Georgia posted a photo that’s going viral to make a point.

The photo was posted by the Fairburn Police Department. It shows a vehicle carrier that apparently had a load too high to fit under a bridge.

The photo came with the caption, “It is very, very important to mind the clearance height when going under bridges. Hwy. 92 underpass in downtown will be closed for a while.”

The photo was posted Monday afternoon at around 3pm. By 8pm, it had been shared more than 700 times.

