Mother: 1-month-old baby left on side of road in freezing temperatures

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -- A 1-month-old baby taken in a stolen car was left in a car seat on the side of the road in freezing temperatures, her mother said.

According to Clayton County Police, a 2009 black Chevy Equinox with Georgia temporary tag #45383002 was stolen from the QT gas station at 5390 Riverdale Road Wednesday afternoon.

Two children were originally in the car, a 4-year-old and a 1-month-old baby.

The 4-year-old was dropped off at I-285 and Riverdale Road.

Police issued an alert for the 1-month-old girl, Ava Wilmer, who wearing a pink snowsuit.

By 7:05 p.m. was found left in a car seat on the side of the road, her mother said. A man saw a car seat and told police.

The temperature outside was 22 degrees, according to the 11Alive News app. The child was taken to Southern Regional Medical Center for evaluation, but she appeared to be unharmed.

"I'm extremely happy," her mother said. "I'm just praying that everything is OK and she'll be fine."

No other details were available.

The vehicle was also recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

