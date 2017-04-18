Police seek 'critical missing child'

ATLANTA -- Police are searching for a 12-year-old missing child.

According to Atlanta Police, Arasely Jimenes-Vasquez was last seen Monday around 10 p.m. at 2783 Dearwood Drive SW. She is believed to be with Armando Aquilar.

Police did not immediately say what relationship the child has with Aguilar.

The 12-year-old is said to be around 5'3", weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jimenes-Vasquez and Aguilar is asked to call police at 404-546-4260.

