Officer discusses pros, cons of Facebook Live

“A lot of times broadcasting their personal information but we have seen crimes that have been unfolding on Facebook Live as another way to broadcast to see that by an audience,” says Tampa Officer Derek Lang. WTSP photo

TAMPA, Fla. -- It seems we're seeing more and more people livestream on Facebook. Some are for good, and then saw some are just disturbing. Police say there are challenges they now face with this piece of technology.

“I think we’re seeing a growing number of people utilizing the service. A lot of times broadcasting their personal information but we have seen crimes that have been unfolding on Facebook Live as another way to broadcast to see that by an audience,” says Tampa Officer Derek Lang.

Lang says he’s astounded every day about the amount of material that’s posted on social media for everyone to see.

“Sometimes we see who did it or victims or witnesses. Someone says we weren't there and we can say there’s video of it,” says Lang.

He says they have utilized Facebook Live to help them during a crime.

“We did have someone barricaded in house a while back and we utilized it to see where he was in his house and what he was doing,” says Lang.

He says for those who choose to broadcast on Facebook Live, you have to use common sense when posting. You can be funny but don’t cross the line.