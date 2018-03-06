Police: Toddler left unsupervised in vehicle shoots self in hand

CARTERSVILLE, G.A. -- A mother was arrested after her toddler allegedly shot himself in the hand while in a car unsupervised on Sunday.

It happened March 4 at around 3 p.m. on Herring Street when police say the 3-year-old was left in a vehicle with a loaded firearm.

He was transported to the hospital with an injury to his hand, but is expected to be okay.

Cartersville police say there were four other children in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, no one else was injured.

The toddler's mother, Vesherica Gainor was arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting.

According to Bartow County jail records, Gainor was arrested in March of last year and charged with simple battery, cruelty to children, and criminal damage to property.

Records state that she was also taken back into custody in November for failure to appear in court.

Officials have not yet charged Gainor with anything related to this shooting.

