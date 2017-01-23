Ark. treasury employee mocks women's march, says 'gay jokes' okay under Trump

CREDIT: Twitter

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -- An Arkansas state treasury employee is facing backlash after sexist and anti-LGBT posts on Facebook and Twitter.

Hunter Hatcher shared a live Facebook video of the Women's March for Arkansas Saturday. In the post, Hatcher said "if all these women are at the Capitol, who's making lunch?"

Hatcher has made other sexist claims on his social media accounts in the past. On January 1 he posted, "I love Subway cause I can tell a woman to make me a sandwich and she does it with a smile on her face. I wish all women has that Subway work ethic." He continued the post mocking the fight for equality, saying, "and equality? Don't get equal, get to cooking woman, get equal on your own time."

On President Trump's inauguration day, Hatcher tweeted "Y'all in Trump's America now! Time to flick that chip off your shoulder and quit being so offended. Gay jokes are back on ya bunch of homos!"

Arkansas state treasure Dennis Milligan responded to Hatcher's offensive posts on his Facebook page Monday. Milligan said that the department was "obviously disappointed." The statement also said that "insinuating that women belong only in the home is insulting."

Milligan said the department nor he hold these "audacious positions."

The statement also said that Milligan will "discuss this situation and his role in the office" once he returns from his non-paid military leave.

We are obviously very disappointed in some recent outbursts on social media by one of our employees who is currently on... Posted by Arkansas Treasurer of State Dennis Milligan on Sunday, January 22, 2017

The Stonewall Democrats of Arkansas released a statement condemning Hatcher's comments. They said that his homophobic tweet "shows that homophobia still exists and lends itself to juvenile name-calling."

(© 2017 KTHV)