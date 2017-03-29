Billboards pop up asking, 'Where is David Perdue?'

ATLANTA, Ga – Two Georgia nonprofit organizations say U.S. Sen. David Perdue is missing in action.

Five billboards – two in Atlanta and three along the I-95 corridor between Savannah and Brunswick – popped up on Monday, asking if anyone has seen Georgia’s junior senator.

“His lack of response to our inquiries and his refusal to meet with his constituents is simply unacceptable,” said Alison Leach of 159 Georgia Together, one of the organizations financing the billboards. “It seems he only meets with his constituents when it suits his own agenda.”

“We’ve been reaching out to Perdue since January, and asking him to hold a town hall,” said the Georgia Alliance for Social Justice’s Janel Green, the other organization behind the effort. “We’ve been consistently visiting his downtown Atlanta office and stressing, to his staff, the importance of meeting with his constituents.”

Perdue has been a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, and was an early supporter of the businessman’s presidential campaign.

Since Trump's election, some of Perdue’s constituents have been vocal about their disdain for Trump’s policies and contend that Perdue has been hiding from them.

“We’ve also been told that Perdue was remaining in Washington at the president’s request that Congress remain in the city for his first 100 days,” said Green, who pointed out that Perdue was in Atlanta last month at the Georgia General Assembly.

Perdue indeed made an appearance at the state capitol in late February, taking photos with members of the legislature. At the time, Perdue told reporters he was not avoiding angry voters but instead prefers to meet with constituents individually and in small groups, and is not comfortable with the town hall format.

RELATED: Sen. Perdue says town halls "aren't my style"

Leach said the organizations saw a similar effort in North Carolina, targeting U.S. Sen. Richard Burr.

In Atlanta, the billboards are located at I-75/85 and University Avenue; and near the I-285/GA 400 interchange in Sandy Springs.

On I-95, the locations are at exits 49 and 102; and on Cypress Mill Road near Sea Island and Brunswick. Sea Island is Perdue’s Georgia residence.

Four billboards will remain in place, Leach said, until April 9, with the one in Sandy Springs remaining until April 23.

© 2017 WXIA-TV