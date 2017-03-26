WMAZ
Close

Campus guns, income tax proposals await action in final days

Big issues in Georgia legislature's final week

WXIA 1:14 PM. EDT March 26, 2017

ATLANTA (AP) - Legislation affecting college campuses, taxes and Georgia's fledgling medical marijuana program awaits action as lawmakers enter the session's final two days.

The Senate has yet to schedule a vote on a bill permitting concealed-carry permit holders to have handguns on public college campuses and a separate item banning state funding for private colleges that won't cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Advocates who want to expand a state law letting some patients use oil derived from marijuana also hope to clear Thursday's adjournment deadline. Lawmakers say they have a compromise, but it still needs final approval.

The rush to pass bills by the end of the session's 40th day can lead to dramatic last-minute changes. Tax proposals are a common target, usually to add a credit for a specific industry.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories