Casino gambling dead in Georgia for this legislative session

Aerial images of the Georgia State Capitol. January 2017

ATLANTA - ATLANTA, Ga -- The issue of casino gambling is dead for this legislative session.

State Sen. Brandon Beach (R-Alpharetta) said he plans to double-down on the measure in the next legislative session, and plans to reintroduce it, but he simply did not have the votes to get it out of committee this session.

The House version of the measure being championed by state Rep. Ron Stephens (R-Savannah) apparently won't make it out of committee this session, either.

Even with more than five dozen lobbyists and a lot of money to throw around, it turned out lawmakers weren’t buying the promises of riches for the state against the warnings of bankruptcy and gambling addiction.



"We just don’t have the votes to get it out of committee," Beach said. "We feel very confident we have the votes on the senate floor. But you have to get it out of committee to get it to the floor."



The casino industry had promised thousands of jobs and hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue for the state.

But the bill morphed late last week. Instead of just promising money for HOPE and needs-based college scholarships, it also promised chunks of money for rural health care, money for trauma care, money for rural broadband internet, for law enforcement and for substance abuse treatment.

The added promises failed to deliver enough new votes.

Mike Griffin has been lobbying against gambling bills at the Capitol for 10 years. He said stories about gambling addiction and bankruptcies made senators reluctant to buy into the promises made by the gambling industry’s army of lobbyists.



"We can be thankful that legislators this session gave an ear to understanding that the ends doesn’t always justify the means," he said. "We should never put money above morality."



Gambling backers say they'll bring it back next year.

