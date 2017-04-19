Ham will ask for recount in Monroe County commission race

James Hamm, Monroe County Commissioner.

Chris Ham says he'll ask for a recount of Tuesday's seven-vote loss in a Monroe County commissioner's race.

Preliminary results show that Eddie Rowland got 652 votes to Ham's 645.

Under state law, Ham can’t ask for a recount until Tuesday’s results are final and certified by the county probate judge and then accepted by the Georgia Secretary of State's Office.

That could happen late this week or early next.

Ham can ask for a recount because the vote margin is less than 1 percent -- seven votes out of 1,297.

The winner of the race will fill the vacancy created when District 3 Commissioner Jim Ham died in a wreck last year.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV