Gov. Deal 'mistakenly confirmed' receiving FEMA aid for Albany

Gov. Deal spoke with 11Alive moments after finding out federal request for aid had been approved.

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal spoke with 11Alive News moments after learning his first request for federal aid in Albany was making progress.

Deal mistakenly said the state had received approval for FEMA assistance while speaking with 11Alive's Doug Richards at the state capitol Tuesday.

"We have received federal approval on the first request that we made as it related to the first tornado in Albany," he said.

After speaking about the newest storms, someone off camera spoke to the governor who then came back and said "they have completed their work" and "we'll hopefully get that notification very soon."

His office released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying "Gov. Deal spoke to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kelly today and requested an expedited review of both federal disaster declarations. He hopes to hear back regarding FEMA approval very soon but has NOT been notified as of yet. Reports to the contrary are incorrect."

Those first round of storms hit Albany on January 2, 2017. The hurricane-force winds left 32-square miles of debris and more than 30,000 people without power for days. A massive social media movement criticized the lack of media attention and state response under the hashtag #HelpAlbany.

Gov. Deal said "we’re doing everything we can to try to get them to expedite approval of that as well."

Fifteen people were killed and more than eighty injured in a series of tornadoes that hit south Georgia January 22, 2017.

