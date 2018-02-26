Governor candidate: 'I will kill' legislation that benefits Delta after NRA split

Getty Images

ATLANTA - Delta Air Lines is one of the largest corporations to cut ties with the National Rifle Association.

Saturday, the company tweeted they would be “ending their contract for discounted rates” with the NRA.

On Monday, Georgia Lt. Governor Casey Cagle, who is the leading contender for Georgia governor's race, tweeted that he would "kill' legislation that benefits Delta unless they restore ties with the NRA.

The tweet read, "I will kill any tax legislation that benefits @Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with @NRA. Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back."

Delta is one of many companies taking a step back from the NRA, much of this is in response to the most recent high school mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

In Delta’s full statement, the company said they are trying to stay neutral during the national debate over gun control. They want to focus on business, but the company continues to support the second amendment.

State Rep. Stacey Abrams (D) is also running for Governor. Her camp released a statement accusing Cagle of being "in the pocket of the gun lobby."

"If you needed any further proof that Republican leaders are in the pocket of the gun lobby, here it is. Casey Cagle would sacrifice thousands of jobs, endanger our state's economy, and stick a finger in the eye of a huge employer in our state just to satisfy his buddies at the NRA. "

Also, democratic candidate for Georgia Governor Rep. Stacey Evans saying Cagle risked Atlanta's Amazon bid.

Within about two hours of Delta reaching out to the NRA, former Georgia Senator Rick Jeffares tweeted “if Delta is so flush that they don’t need NRA members’ hard-earned dollars, they can certainly do without the $40 million tax break they are asking Georgia taxpayers for.”

