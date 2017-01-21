Aerials show massive size of women's marches around the US

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Protesters attend the Women's March on Washington, with the U.S. Capitol seen in the background, on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Large crowds are attending the anti-Trump rally a day after U.S. President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th U.S. president. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Photo: Mario Tama, 2017 Getty Images)

Thousands of people, many donning anti-Trump signs and wearing pink hats, gathered in cities across the nation as part of Women's March events.

In Washington, D.C., 500,000 protesters were expected to fill the streets of the nation's capital.

Protesters crowd the National Mall in Washington, D.C., during the Women's March on January 21, 2017. (Photo: Zach Gibson, AFB/Getty Images) (Photo: Zach Gibson, AFB/Getty Images)

Chicago Police tweeted an aerial photo of massive crowds Saturday. Due to the large crowd on hand, today's Woman's March has been changed to a Rally," the Chicago Police department said in a tweet.

Due to the large crowd on hand, today's Woman's March has been changed to a Rally. pic.twitter.com/IjVelFUrLu — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) January 21, 2017

In Los Angeles, 100,000 people RSVP'd to take part in a Women's March, KTLA-TV reported.

We’re in a helicopter high over the #WomensMarch in Los Angeles. Watch on Facebook Live https://t.co/oSIhv2N87s pic.twitter.com/KKTHA64xrP — CNN (@CNN) January 21, 2017

More than a million people attend women's marches worldwide.

In Indianapolis, thousands rallied at the statehouse.

Snow didn't stop people from attending a march in Boise, Idaho.

More than 100,000 people attended the Denver Women's March, according to the Denver Post.

In St. Louis, Mo., an aerial shot showed thousands gathered for a Women's March demonstration.

The #WomensMarch in downtown St. Louis! This is what democracy looks like. pic.twitter.com/mzb5xMZUKC — Antonio French (@AntonioFrench) January 21, 2017

100,000 attended a march in Boston, according to the Boston Globe.

USA TODAY