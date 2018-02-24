Delta, United end discount programs for NRA members

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines issued a statement Saturday morning indicating it was ending its discounted travel program for members of the National Rifle Association.

Delta is reaching out to the National Rifle Association to let it know we will be ending its contract for discounted rates through our group travel program. We will be requesting that the NRA remove our information from its website.

Less than an hour after Delta announced its plans, rival carrier United Airlines announced similar plans in a Tweet.

United is notifying the NRA that we will no longer offer a discounted rate to their annual meeting and we are asking that the NRA remove our information from their website. — United Airlines (@united) February 24, 2018

The air carriers are the latest to sever ties with the organization since a gunman killed 17 people at a Florida high school more than a week ago.

First National Bank of Omaha announced it would not be renewing a co-branded Visa credit card with the NRA. Several car rental firms and hotel chains have terminated discount programs with the group, including Hertz, Enterprise, National and Alamo car rental firms, along with Best Western and Wyndham Hotels. Both MetLife and Chubb have announced they have terminated discounted insurance plans for NRA members as well.





