Neil McGill Gorsuch of Colorado is poised Friday to win confirmation as the 113th justice of the Supreme Court, completing a 419-day odyssey that stretched from the death of Justice Antonin Scalia and the denial of President Obama's nominee to a Senate rules change known as the "nuclear option."

Gorsuch, 49, a conservative judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, is expected to win Senate confirmation largely along party lines after a day in which Democrats mounted a successful partisan filibuster of his nomination and Republicans eliminated the 60-vote threshold that threatened to block final action.

The final vote, expected to be 55-45, won't put Gorsuch on the high court immediately. He still must be sworn in at the court and the White House, most likely early next week. He then would attend his first private conference with the other eight justices on Thursday and sit for the next round of oral arguments that begins April 17, including an important case on the separation of church and state.

