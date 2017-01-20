It's official: Social media has a new 'POTUS'

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

The inauguration of President Donald Trump on Friday also marks the arrival of a new 'POTUS' on social media.

Immediately after Trump took the oath of office, the transition of accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube was completed, with the Trump administration assuming all accounts tied to POTUS or the White House.

Several Twitter handles will remain with the current administration, including @POTUS, @VP, @FLOTUS and @WhiteHouse. They will also retain official White House accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, Medium, Tumblr and Flickr.

The National Archives and Records Administration will maintain accounts from the previous administration, adding a 44 at the end, since Obama was the 44th president of the United States. For example, Obama's POTUS account will become @POTUS44. Any accounts carrying the White House name are archived and renamed "ObamaWhiteHouse."

The complete rundown of accounts is available in a blog post from the Obama administration published earlier this week.

Trump already owns a popular Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, with more than 20 million followers. Trump has already posted several tweets following his inauguration speech. His first tweet from POTUS: a link to his inauguration speech posted on his personal Facebook page.

