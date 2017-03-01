Why were women lawmakers wearing white at Trump's address?

(Photo: @NancyPelosi/Twitter)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - It’s no coincidence that dozens of women lawmakers are matching for President Donald Trump’s first joint address to Congress.

They’re all wearing white in support of women’s rights.

Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi tweeted a photo of a room full of lawmakers—all color coordinating—before they headed into the Capitol for Tuesday night’s address. They’re wearing dresses, blazers, and pant suits—white on top of suffragette white—to send a message to the commander-in-chief.

Tonight, our Democratic #WomenWearWhite in support of women's rights -- in spite of a @POTUS who doesn't! pic.twitter.com/kKJpfV5iUE — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 28, 2017

“Tonight, our Democratic #WomenWearWhite in support of women's rights -- in spite of a @POTUS who doesn't!” Rep. Pelosi posted on Twitter.

“I'm wearing suffragette white for Trump’s #JointSession in honor of the generations of women who marched & fought for our sacred rights,” tweeted Rep. Barbara Lee.

I'm wearing suffragette white for Trump’s #JointSession in honor of the generations of women who marched & fought for our sacred rights. pic.twitter.com/UPKdLZly80 — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) February 28, 2017

“2nite we #wearwhite to fight for equality, to lift up the voices of women, & to stand up for what is right!” Rep. Marcia L. Fudge tweeted.

2nite we #wearwhite to fight for equality, to lift up the voices of women, & to stand up for what is right! @OfficialCBC #JointSession pic.twitter.com/8FbPUNsW2H — Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (@RepMarciaFudge) February 28, 2017

Several male lawmakers supported the unified group.

Rep. Pelosi’s fellow congressman from California Rep. Mark Takano tweeted a photo of the yellow rose he’s wearing to Tuesday night’s address. He called it a symbol of women’s rights that has “unified Americans since the fight for suffrage.”

Attending #Jointsession tonight wearing a yellow rose, a symbol of women's rights that has unified Americans since the fight for suffrage. pic.twitter.com/DwI0S4O2Sl — Mark Takano (@RepMarkTakano) February 28, 2017

(© 2017 WUSA)