Stockbridge bans smoking inside a car when kids are present

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga – The city council banned smoking inside vehicles when children are present.

The vote was 3-2 on Monday night.

Everyone on the Stockbridge City Council is against people smoking, especially around children. That was clear from the debate.

But not everyone supported Councilman John Blount’s proposal.

Elton Alexander voted no because he supports a different proposed ban that would not impose a fine. The proposal that passed Monday night imposes a fine of up to $500.

Neat Robinson voted no because she supports a statewide ban instead.

Right now, eight states plus Puerto Rico ban smoking in vehicles where children are present.

Supporters of a ban in Georgia tried unsuccessfully in the state legislature to pass one two years ago. They are trying again this year.

