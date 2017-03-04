Which big-issue bills are moving on to the Ga. Senate after Crossover Day?

(Photo: Gary Stilwell) (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA -- Friday was "Crossover Day" for the Georgia Legislature, the day where it's decided whether legislation lives or dies.

To become law, a bill has to pass two legislative chambers – the House and the Senate. By crossover day the bill has to pass in at least one chamber, before it can "cross over" to the other one-- or else it's (likely) dead for the year.

Below is a break down of which big-issue bills survived a vote on the House floor, passing them on to the Senate chamber.

Postsecondary Institution Report & Investigation of Certain Crimes HB 51

Summary: "Relating to definitions, so as to provide for the manner of reporting and investigation of certain crimes by officials and employees of postsecondary institutions in this state; to provide for a definition; to provide for penalties for violations; to provide for exceptions; to repeal conflicting laws; and for other purposes." Read the full bill online.

Status: Passed

Vote

Yes: 115

No: 55

Slider Crime HB 67

Summary: HB 67 adds a new tier relating to the theft of a motor vehicle by adding hijacking a motor vehicle in the second degree. A person commits the offense of hijacking a motor vehicle in the second degree when the offender steals a motor vehicle in the presence of the victim without using force. The punishment is in line with burglary, where the punishment for the first offense of hijacking in the second degree is imprisonment of not less than one and no more than 20 years with a fine not to exceed $5,000. For the second offense, the punishment is imprisonment of not less than three and no more than 20 years with a fine not to exceed $5,000. For the third or subsequent offenses, the punishment is imprisonment for not less than five and no more than 20 years with a fine not to exceed $5,000. Read the full bill online.

Status: Passed

Vote

Yes: 151

No: 18

Fantasy Sports HB 118

Summary: "Relating to the selling and other trade practices, so as to provide for the registration, regulation, and taxation of fantasy contest operators; to provide for civil penalties; to exempt fantasy contests from certain criminal penalties; to provide for rules and regulations; to provide a short title; to provide for definitions; to provide for related matters; to repeal conflicting laws; and for other purposes" Read the full bill online.

Status: Passed

Vote

Yes: 126

No: 32



Georgia Musical Investment Bill HB 155

Summary: House Bill 155 adds 48-7-40.32, the 'Georgia Musical Investment Act.' The act provides for an income tax credit of 15 percent of qualified production expenditures for: musical or theatrical performances exceeding $500,000; a recorded musical performance, which is incorporated into or synchronized with a movie, television, or interactive entertainment production, exceeding $250,000; and for other recorded musical performances exceeding $100,000. An additional 10 percent credit is allowed for expenses incurred in Tier 1 and Tier 2 counties. The Department of Economic Development is tasked with developing an annual report detailing the marketing opportunities it has approved as qualified Georgia promotions. If the amount of the credit exceeds the production company's income tax liability, the production company may utilize the tax credits against payroll taxes. Any unused credits are allowed to be carried forward for up to five years. For 2018, the credit is capped at $5 million, for 2019 the credit is capped at $10 million, and for 2020 through 2024 the credit is capped at $15 million. The tax credit sunsets on January 1, 2024. Read the full bill online.

Status: Passed

Vote

Yes: 157

No: 11

Ride Share Networks Tax Bill HB 225

Summary: House Bill 225 adds that every person who facilitates or brokers and accepts payment for sales of taxable tangible personal property or services delivered to or held for pickup at a location within this state, even if that person that does not otherwise have a taxable presence in Georgia, shall have a taxable presence if they facilitate, broker and accept payment for the sale of goods or services of over an aggregate annual amount of $250,000 that are subject to sales tax in the current or previous year. Read the full bill online.

Status: Passed

Vote

Yes: 106

No: 60



Sentencing for Persons Who Knowingly Commit Aggravated Assault Upon a Peace Officer HB 258

Summary: HB 258 amends the Code regarding the aggravated assault of a peace officer by increasing the minimum sentence to ten years of imprisonment. If the aggravated assault of a peace officer involves the discharge of a firearm, none of the mandatory minimum sentence can be probated, stayed, suspended, deferred or withheld. Moreover, HB 258 amends the Code for resisting a law enforcement officer by increasing the punishment for second and subsequent convictions. For a second such offense, the punishment is increased to not less than two but no more than 10 years of incarceration. Upon the third or subsequent conviction, the punishment is increased to not less than three but no more than 15 years of incarceration. Read the full bill online.

Status: Passed

Vote

Yes: 120

No: 51



Quality Basic Education Act HB 273

Summary: "Relating to miscellaneous provisions under the "Quality Basic Education Act," so as to provide for a daily recess for students in kindergarten and grades one through five; to provide for related matters; to repeal conflicting laws; and for other purposes." Read the full bill online.

Status: Passed

Vote

Yes: 147

No: 17

Campus Carry HB 280

Summary: HB 280, regarding carrying weapons within a school safety zone, allows licensed holders to keep their weapon on their person while in or on any building or real property owned by or leased to any technical school, vocational school, college, university, or other institution of postsecondary education. This exception does not apply to buildings or property used for athletic events or student housing, which includes sorority and fraternity houses. The exception also excludes preschool space that is advertised on site that such preschool is designated for operations licensed or regulated under the Department of Early Learning. The division does not apply if the campus has more than three buildings designated as housing preschool space. This provision would only apply to the concealed carrying of handguns so as not to actively get the attention of others. Read the full bill online.

Status: Passed

Vote

Yes: 108

No: 63

Certain Urban Redevelopment Zones HB 342

Summary: House Bill 342 amends Chapter 88 of Title 36, relating to enterprise zones, by allowing for a sales and use tax exemption for an urban redevelopment area that has been chronically underdeveloped for 20 years or more and contains a redevelopment project having a minimum $400 million projected capital investment. Within the enterprise zone, an amount equal to the sales and use taxes exempted may be collected and pledged for securing revenue bonds for development or infrastructure projects within the zone. Read the full bill online.

Status: Passed

Vote

Yes: 149

No: 19



Low Performing Schools HB 338

Summary: To amend Title 20 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, relating to education, so as to provide for system of supports and assistance for the lowest-performing schools identified as in the greatest need of assistance; to provide for a Chief Turnaround Officer; to provide for turnaround coaches; to provide for consultation with the State School Superintendent; to provide for the identification of the schools in the greatest need of assistance; to provide for contract amendments; to provide for a comprehensive on-site evaluation and recommendations; to provide for the development of an intensive school improvement plan; to provide for a two-year period to implement the intensive school improvement plan; to provide for interventions after two years if the school does not improve; to provide for an Education Turnaround Advisory Council; to provide for the creation of the Joint Study Committee on the Establishment of a State Accreditation Process; to provide for its membership and duties; to provide for the creation of the Joint Study Committee on the Establishment of a Leadership Academy; to provide for its membership and duties; to provide for removal of members of a local board of education if one-half or more of the schools in the local school system have received an unacceptable rating for five or more consecutive years; to provide for temporary replacement members; to provide for petitions for reinstatement; to provide for a hearing; to revise provisions relating to contracts for strategic waivers school systems; to revise provisions relating to charters for charter systems; to provide for related matters; to repeal conflicting laws; and for other purposes. Read the full bill online.

Status: Passed

Vote

Yes: 138

No: 37

Publicly Post Certain Information to Extent Permitted by Federal Law HB 452

Summary: House Bill 452 requires the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to post information on its website about criminal aliens being released into the state from federal custody. The information is received from Law Enforcement Notification System (LENS) within the United States Department of Homeland Security, and within 12 hours of receiving information, the bureau shall post the information and electronically send a copy to the Georgia Sheriffs' Association. Read the full bill online.

Status: Passed

Vote

Yes: 144

No: 26

Revise Boundaries of a Certain District HB 515

Summary: This bill amends state House districts 34, 35, 36, 40, 47, 49, 53, 73, and 111. Read the full bill online.

Status: Passed

Vote

Yes: 108

No: 59

