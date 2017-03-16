Which proposed federal budget cuts affect Georgians directly?

Copies of U.S. President Donald Trump's overview of budget priorities for FY2018, titled 'America First: A Budget Blueprint to Make America Great Again,' on March 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo: WXIA)

President Donald Trump's newly announced budget proposal is sparking bipartisan backlash, due to its nearly wholesale cuts across the federal government.

What is the role of the federal government, and just how involved should it be in our day-to-day lives? That question impacts so many issues these days, including the debate over President Trump's proposed trillion-dollar budget. To be clear, this budget does not reduce federal spending. It massively redistributes it.

Let's start with the cuts. Trump's budget flat-out eliminates funding for 19 independent agencies. Some of these agencies, you already know: the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds PBS and NPR; the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Some of these are less familiar but mean a lot to people in Georgia. The Corporation for National and Community Service supports service projects for nearly 4,000 Georgians through AmeriCorps and Senior Corps.

The Interagency Council on Homelessness aids the nearly 13,000 homeless Georgians, and the Appalachian Regional Commission has created more than 1,900 jobs in Georgia's 37 Appalachian counties, all but two of which voted for Trump.

Those agencies make up only a sliver of the cuts: $2.9 billion. Trump's budget takes $2.6 billion from the EPA and percentages from nearly every Cabinet department. The biggest cuts? $9.2 billion from the Department of Education, $10.9 billion from the State Department, and $12.6 billion from Health and Human Services.

It's $54 billion in total cuts, and where is it going?

All of it is going to increases in defense spending. This includes border protections, such as "a physical wall along the southern border."

This proposal is just that. Its pages are just recommendations from the President to Congress, which actually passes the federal budget. But this proposal does continue that conversation about what we expect from our federal government -- and it makes clear the view of the President.

