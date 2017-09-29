Police search for man after 2 officers shot

POLK COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities are searching for a suspect after two officers were shot on Friday.

According to Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moats, authorities are still searching for the suspect in the shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they were searching for Seth Brandon Spangler in the area of Santa Clause Road in Cave Spring, Ga. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you are asked not to approach him, call 911.

A @BlueAlertUs has been issued for Seth Brandon Spangler, W/M, 5'8", 130 lbs., brown eyes, brown hair, in area of 123 Santa Clause Road, Cave Spring, GA, considered armed and dangerous, do not approach, dial 911. pic.twitter.com/2YSAOybZCY — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) September 29, 2017

Spangler is said to be 5'8" and weigh around 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair.

Moats confirmed to 11Alive that a police detective had been shot. Cobb County Government later tweeted that two officers had been shot.

No information has been released about the conditions of the officers.

The GBI was called to the scene just before noon.

GBI is responding to the scene of a LE officer shot in Polk County. — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) September 29, 2017

Stay with 11Alive for more details on this breaking news story. Make sure you refresh to have the latest details.

© 2017 WXIA-TV