AMBER ALERT issued for possibly abducted Jacksonville teen

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office's Major Crimes Unit are investigating a home invasion that could have resulted in a kidnapping.

The incident occurred in the 100 block of Great Harbor Way, in Ponte Vedra Beach.

According to a release by the Sheriff's Office, officers responded to the residence just before midnight of Tuesday. The report states that two victims said they answered a knock at the door and were confronted by two black men wearing camouflage and carrying hand guns.

The suspect forced themselves into the home, according to the victims, and forced the victims to stay in a particular part of the home as they began to gather property to take.

Later, a third suspect arrived, holding a 16-year-old Marcus Hatch at gunpoint. Hatch did not live at the residence, but was a known acquaintance to the couple and is known to be a resident of Jacksonville. The room mate of the two victims who lived in the home, came home and was also held at gunpoint.

When the suspects got ready to leave, they bound the victims who lived at the residence and took Hatch with them. They also stole the residents' 2009 grey Subaru Legacy with the Florida "Air Force" tag: AKN6Z.

The vehicle is described to have silver hubcaps, except the front passenger wheel. It has scratches on the driver side's rear door. It also has a middle finger sticker and a sticker that says "Thrasher" on the vehicle's rear.

Hatch may be in the company of three black males in their 20's between 5'9'' and 6'2'': One is wearing a tan camouflage jacket, blue basketball shorts and tan cargo shorts. One is wearing a red hoody and has dreadlocks. Another one is wearing a camouflage jacket with jeans and black Jordan sneakers with a red stripe.

Hatch is described as 6’2”, 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants with a black hoodie and black Adidas shoes with red stripes. He has been entered as a Missing Endangered Juvenile.