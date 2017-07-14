Pot in plain view on porch leads police to seize 230 pounds of drugs

Zhenyi Lin (L) and Meigui Wang (R) (Photo: WXIA)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Two people are behind bars after police seized 230 pounds of pot and other drugs from inside their DeKalb County apartment.

On Friday, the DeKalb County Police Narcotics Unit responded to a call at 2952 North DeKalb Drive in Tucker. When they got there, the saw several marijuana plants that were reportedly in plain view on the apartment's porch.

After getting a search warrant, detectives went inside the residence and found 230 pounds of marijuana. They also found smaller amounts of cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine and money.

Officers arrested Meigui Wang, 52, and Zhenyi Lin, 35, on drug-related charges. Both were taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

