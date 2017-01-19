President Obama pens personal thank you letter to the American people

On his last full day as president, Barack Obama shares a personal letter with the American people. (Photo: CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES)

President Barack Obama penned a letter on his last full day in office Thursday, thanking the American people for making him both a “better president” and a “better man.”

It’s a long-standing tradition for the sitting president of the United States to leave a parting letter in the Oval Office for the incoming president, Mr. Obama explained in the letter. Oftentimes, presidents give a thoughtful piece of advice, well-wishes or words of encouragement.

George H.W. Bush’s letter to Bill Clinton, for example, offered all three of those things. The former president sent a letter to his Democratic opponent after losing the 1992 election. This year, during a contentious election, the gracious handwritten letter, in which Bush said he was “rooting hard” for Clinton, went viral.

Mr. Obama said he, too, will leave a note for Donald Trump, who will officially become the 45th president of the United States on Friday.

“It’s a letter meant to share what we know, what we’ve learned, and what small wisdom may help our successor bear the great responsibility that comes with the highest office in our land, and the leadership of the free world,” Mr. Obama wrote.

But before he takes his final bow as president, Mr. Obama wanted to share a letter of his own to his “fellow Americans.”

The full text:

My fellow Americans,

But before I leave my note for our 45th president, I wanted to say one final thank you for the honor of serving as your 44th. Because all that I’ve learned in my time in office, I’ve learned from you. You made me a better President, and you made me a better man.

Throughout these eight years, you have been the source of goodness, resilience, and hope from which I’ve pulled strength. I’ve seen neighbors and communities take care of each other during the worst economic crisis of our lifetimes. I have mourned with grieving families searching for answers – and found grace in a Charleston church.

I’ve taken heart from the hope of young graduates and our newest military officers. I’ve seen our scientists help a paralyzed man regain his sense of touch, and wounded warriors once given up for dead walk again. I’ve seen Americans whose lives have been saved because they finally have access to medical care, and families whose lives have been changed because their marriages are recognized as equal to our own. I’ve seen the youngest of children remind us through their actions and through their generosity of our obligations to care for refugees, or work for peace, and, above all, to look out for each other.

I’ve seen you, the American people, in all your decency, determination, good humor, and kindness. And in your daily acts of citizenship, I’ve seen our future unfolding.

All of us, regardless of party, should throw ourselves into that work – the joyous work of citizenship. Not just when there’s an election, not just when our own narrow interest is at stake, but over the full span of a lifetime.

I’ll be right there with you every step of the way.

And when the arc of progress seems slow, remember: America is not the project of any one person. The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word ‘We.’ ‘We the People.’ ‘We shall overcome.’

Yes, we can.

President Barack Obama

The president also wrote these words on his official Facebook page, and the post was shared by nearly 25,000 people in an hour and received thousands of comments from Americans with thank you messages of their own.

“Thank you President Obama for reminding me that the future is bright, accepting and prosperous,” one Facebook user wrote.

“Thank you, President Obama, for your strength, courage, brilliance, eloquence, compassion, awe-inspiring hope, and sincerity. You have made us all incredibly proud, and we will miss you,” another commented.

