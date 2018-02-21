Presidents past & present respond to Billy Graham's death

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton holds Billy Graham's hand as he speaks during Graham's Crusade at Flushing Meadows Corona Park June 25, 2005. (Photo: Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Billy Graham was known affectionately known as America’s pastor, and his religious teachings were often called upon by several of America’s presidents.

Presidents called on Graham in their dark hours, and uncounted millions say he showed them the light. He took his Bible to the ends of the Earth in preaching tours he called "crusades." Even now, anywhere a satellite, radio, TV, video or podcast can reach, his sonorous voice is probably still calling someone to Christ.

Though Graham's shoes could likely never be filled, his son, Franklin, has taken over in some aspects—leading The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and becoming a confidant of President Donald Trump, including speaking at his inauguration.

So it was no surprise that several former U.S. presidents issued statements offering their condolences following the news of Graham’s death at the age of 99.

Among them were former Presidents George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carther, both of whom considered Graham a close friend.

Jimmy Carter's statement on the death of Billy Graham

“Rosalynn and I are deeply saddened to learn of the death of The Reverend Billy Graham. Tirelessly spreading a message of fellowship and hope, he shaped the spiritual lives of tens of millions of people worldwide. Broad-minded, forgiving, and humble in his treatment of others, he exemplified the life of Jesus Christ by constantly reaching out for opportunities to serve. He had an enormous influence on my own spiritual life, and I was pleased to count Reverend Graham among my advisors and friends.”

George H.W. Bush statement on the death of Billy Graham

“Billy Graham was America’s pastor. His faith in Christ and his totally honest evangelical spirit inspired people across the country and around the world. I think Billy touched the hearts of not only Christians, but people of all faiths, because he was such a good man. I was privileged to have him as a personal friend. He would come to Maine to visit with Barbara and me, and he was a great sport. He loved going really fast in my boat. I guess you could say we had that in common. Then we would come home and talk about life. He was a mentor to several of my children, including the former President of the United States. We will miss our good friend forever.”

President Bill Clinton's statement on Billy Graham

Hillary and I are saddened by the passing of our friend Billy Graham, one of the most important religious leaders in American history. His powerful words and the conviction they carried touched countless hearts and minds.

I will never forget the first time I saw him, 60 years ago in Little Rock, during the school integration struggle. He filled a football stadium with a fully integrated audience, reminding them that we all come before God as equals, both in our imperfection and our absolute claim to amazing grace.

Later as Governor, in the White House, and afterward, I saw him live that faith fully in the constant kindness, encouragement, and counsel he extended to Hillary and me.

Billy has finished his long good race, leaving our world a better place and claiming his place in glory.

In 1996, President Clinton awarded Graham and his wife Ruth The Congressional Gold Medal. In 1983, President Reagan honored Graham with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"Fundamentalists saw him as excessively liberal, and liberals saw him as too literalist in talking about sin and salvation. His wonderful balance between them is critical to his legacy," says John Wilson, editor of Books & Culture, a sister publication of Christianity Today magazine.

President Trump took to Twitter Wednesday, saying "there was nobody like him," and calling Graham "a very special man."

President Barack Obama also tweeted about Graham's death, saying he "gave hope and guidance to generations of Americans."

Graham's last decades were slowed by illness and injury. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1989, felled by broken bones, bouts of hydrocephalous and rounds of pneumonia. Age, illness and bone-breaking falls had left him struggling to deliver 20-minute sermons.

