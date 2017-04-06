Quadruplets accepted to Harvard, Yale

Harvard College (Photo: Jacob Rus/Wikimedia Commons, � 2004 Jacob Rus)

A set of quadruplets may soon be headed to Harvard or Yale. All four Wade brothers found out last month they’d been accepted to the Ivy League schools.

Each of the brothers also received acceptance letters from other elite schools, including Duke, Johns Hopkins, Georgetown, Stanford, Vanderbilt and Cornell, according to the Washington Post.

Nick, Aaron, Nigel and Zach, from Liberty Township, Ohio, learned about Harvard and Yale while at track practice.

The quadruplets have all been accepted at Harvard and Yale, among other Ivy League schools https://t.co/2YESjifUHj — New York Post (@nypost) April 5, 2017

“We’re still in shock, honestly,” Aaron told the Washington Post. “I don’t think it has sunk in yet.”

“I just felt blessed at that moment,” Nigel told the newspaper. “It was an unreal feeling, I guess.”

“Honestly, to have one child from a family be accepted to a school like this is amazing,” Zach said. “But for all four to be accepted — I just don’t, I don’t know how it happened.”

The Post talked with the boys’ father, Darrin Wade. He said doctors initially told him and his wife, Kim, they were having twins.

“I remember they were doing an ultrasound, and they said, ‘Mr. Wade, you better sit down.’ I said, ‘What’s going on?’ They said, ‘There’s not two. There’s four,’” Wade told the Post. “It was really at that point in time that

I tried to figure out how we’re going to pay for school.”

The brothers haven’t decided yet whether they’ll attend school together or head their separate ways. If all four decided to attend Yale, they wouldn’t be the only quadruplets. Each brother plans to pursue a different field. Nick wants to major in international relations. Zach plans to pursue an engineering curriculum. Nigel intends to study neuroscience. Aaron is focused on computer science and cognitive science.

The brothers wouldn’t be the first quadruplets to attend Yale together, if they take that path. Kenny, Martina, Ray and Carol Crouch all received acceptance to the school in 2009 and decided to attend in the fall of 2010, the New York Times reports.

© 2017 WTSP-TV