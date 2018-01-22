Rare 'talking' giraffe caught on camera at Texas zoo

ABILENE - Have you ever heard a "talking" giraffe? Chances are pretty slim as it's a very rare occurrence, but one Texas zoo caught the sound on video!

The Abilene Zoo shared the recording to their Facebook page of their newest giraffe calf vocalizing. The zoo says the sound is "incredibly rare" for their staff, who combines for more than 60 years of experience with giraffes.

The zoo says that the baby giraffe is bonding with her mother and the rest of the herd. The giraffe population at the Abilene Zoo has tripled over the last two years.

The Abilene Zoo is now home to a "tower of giraffe," which means that they have a group of at least ten giraffes.

