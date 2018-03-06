Reward for missing CDC scientist Timothy Cunningham grows to $15,000

Tim Cunningham

ATLANTA — Crime Stoppers Atlanta announced Tuesday that the reward for information leading to criminal activity in the disappearance of 35-year-old scientist Timothy Cunningham has grown to $15,000.

No one has seen or heard from Cunningham since Monday, Feb. 12.

Atlanta Police said he had left work early that day, saying he was not feeling well. Search-and-rescue teams have canvassed areas around metro Atlanta looking for the missing CDC epidemiologist since then, without success.

Last Saturday, crews with a K9 team searched a wooded area near the Mercer University Campus in DeKalb County.

"These dogs are trained to find people. So we train all the time to disassociate critters from real people," said Gary Bonneau, President of the Alpha Team K9 Search and Rescue Group.

If anyone has information about Cunningham, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward if their tip helps lead to an arrest.

