'Acting like a moron': Ric Flair kicked out of bar

Kara Berg, The Indianapolis Star , WTSP 5:06 PM. EDT April 10, 2017

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Former professional wrestler Ric Flair was kicked out of a bar in Fort Wayne Sunday night after insulting one of the bartenders.

An employee at The Deck at the Gas House in Fort Wayne told the IndyStar that Flair was "acting like a moron." She said he called one of the bartenders a "fat ass."

Flair was only at the bar for a few minutes before he was kicked out.

The incident was first reported by ProWrestlingSheet.com.

Widely regarded as the greatest professional wrestler of all time, Flair has had a long, 40-year career and has been a 16-time world champion, according to World Wrestling Entertainment. On May 28, Flair will serve as emcee for the annual Indy 500 Snake Pit concert.

The Indianapolis Star


