Road project exposes site of 178-year-old Georgia brewery

A cave next to I-75 was used to cool beer in the 19th century

MACON, GA -- A state construction project has revealed what researchers say was a site for middle Georgia’s first brewery. The brewery was active nearly 200 years ago. The site is on the edge of an easement for a major expansion project on I-75, raising concerns among preservationists.

At ground level, Linwood Cemetery is more than a hundred years old, entombing many of Macon’s best known African American residents. And in a bluff 30 feet below ground level there’s a modest sandstone cave – a spot with ties to makers of distilled spirits and especially beer in the 1830s.

"This cave was used as a cave for storing beer, for lagering beer. It was known as the vault of (Jacob) Russell and (Julius) Peter’s brewery," said Chris Tsavatewa, a researcher at Middle Georgia State University.

Shortly after Macon was incorporated as a frontier city, long before refrigeration, two German immigrants used the cave to cool the beer they brewed.

Then they used an adjacent creek to float barrels of beer from here to the Ocmulgee and Altamaha rivers – shipping them to spots like Savannah and beyond.

"The cave (location) allowed them to move beer pretty easily to the shipping routes," Tsavatewa said.

The mouth of the cave overlooks the site where the brewery was, which is right in the middle of where I-75 is now, and where the state DOT is expanding the highway.

The project "exposed the cave" previously hidden in the brush, said Yolanda Latimore, of the Macon Cemetery Preservation Corporation, which is renovating Linwood Cemetery. "And we just wanted to make sure, along with others, make sure that it’s preserved and that it wasn’t bulldozed," she said.

A state DOT spokeswoman says the department is actively working to avoid impacting the cave with the highway expansion project. "We are sensitive to the cave’s history," said GDOT spokeswoman Natalie Dale.

