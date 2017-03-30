'Roxanne is having a baby' | Social media reacts to I-85 fire and bridge collapse

ATLANTA - It all started around 6:15 Thursday night with a large fire billowing thick black smoke from under I-85 during rush hour.

As flames erupted and traffic backed up, people started sharing what they saw on social media.

Just drove past this huge fire off of Piedmont Rd. Felt the heat from inside my car. Crazy. pic.twitter.com/fIePGQ0VoE — John Duisberg (@jduisberg) March 30, 2017

Stay away from 85 and Piedmont, Atlanta friends! Huge fire. 85S - all lanes blocked. 85N - driving through pitch black smoke. pic.twitter.com/t1D6rnd2J2 — Rachel Kitchens (@racheldkitchens) March 30, 2017

Viewer photos from the fire



11Alive began streaming live video from the fire on Facebook where tens-of-thousand of viewers gathered to watch, ask questions and share their concerns.

At one point, a story about a woman named Roxanne or Roxanna being in labor and stuck in the back up emerged from the viewer comments on the 11Alive Facebook Live coverage of the fire.

Dozens of people asked how they could help the woman "stuck" in a green car amongst the hundreds stranded on the interstate.





However, it became apparent that there was no woman named Roxanne or Roxanna stuck on I-85 in the mess in a green car getting ready to give birth. It goes to show how quickly information spreads on social media and in a live chat.

Governor Deal is in the midst of the last day of the legislation but tweeted that people should avoid the area and make room for first responders.

As fire fighters, @ga_dps & @GADeptofTrans continue emergency response efforts, pls make way for first responders & avoid the area. — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) March 31, 2017

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed also tweeted his thank for the Atlanta Fire Department.

Thank you @ATLFireRescue for all of your hard work as we get through this. — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) March 31, 2017

Authorities report no injuries and many people on social media being thankful for that and first responders while wondering how they will get to work tomorrow.

PHOTOS | Fire burning under I-85 in Atlanta

© 2017 WXIA-TV