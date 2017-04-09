Salad recalled after bat found in bag

Green Salad (Photo: GSshot, Thinkstock)

Fresh Express is recalling some of its prepackaged salad mix after a bat was found in a bag sold at a Walmart, according to Florida health officials.

According to a news release from Fresh Express, it is recalling the 5-ounce Organic Spring Mix with production code G089B19 and best-if-used-by date of APR 14, 2017 located on the front label, and UPC code 6 8113132897 5 located on the bottom of the container.

The recalled salads were distributed only to Walmart stores located in the Southeastern region of the United States.

The news release referred to "extraneous animal matter," but The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified the matter as a bat.

The CDC said the bat was found by two people who had already ate some of the salad.

The bat was too deteriorated to be tested, officials said.

The CDC said the two people report being in good health and the risk of rabies transmission is very low, but because the chance isn't zero, it is recommending the two begin rabies treatment.

Consumers who purchased the recalled product should discard and not consume it, the CDC says. A full refund is available where purchased or by calling the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free at (800) 242-5472 between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT.

