Florida police surprise teen dealing with tragic loss

Keagan Hurt and his father Robert, who was a motorcycle officer in Missouri.

SARASOTA, Fla. -- What looks like a traffic stop turned out to be an incredible honor for a young man and his father -- a fallen police officer. Sarasota police did all of this for a family they've never met.

The video is getting attention from around the world-- reaching more than 700,000 people. Keagan Hurt says he now knows he's part of a very big family.

“Around the corner comes four motorcycles with lights and sirens,” says Keagan by Facetime from his school in Missouri.

Keagan was visiting Sarasota from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, on New Year’s Eve when Sarasota police set up a fake traffic stop. Four motorcycle traffic officers drove their motorcycles several times around Keagan’s car.

“At that point it was emotional, every time I’d hear a motorcycle it’s my dad coming home,” says Keagan.

“We suggested someone bring him by and we’d pay tribute to him and his father. His father was a motor officer, we’re motor officers, one big family,” says Kennedy.

Officer Rob Hurt’s motorcycle was silenced on Nov. 16, when he stopped breathing in his sleep. He would have turned 47 on Dec. 31.

“I got my phone, called 911, got my dad on the ground started doing CPR while on the phone with police officers,” recalls Keagan.

“For a 16-year-old to go through that we want him to know he’s not by himself,” says Kennedy.

“You are RJ’s son … yeah. Glad to meet you, man,” says Sgt. Bruce King to Keagan.

Officers also gave Keagan a Sarasota Police Motor Unit’s Challenge Coin.

King tells Keagan, “Only special people get it. The reason you get it because you are family, your father as well.”

“Thank you, thank you,” says Keagan to each of the officers as he shakes their hands and gives them a hug.

Kennedy says, “We don’t have to know him (Keagan’s father). He made the sacrifice like we all have.”

The officers gave Keagan coins for his mother and two younger brothers. Keagan carries his in his wallet.

Each time Keagan reaches for his wallet and feels that coin he is reminded of one thing. “I have family out there. I have their numbers if I need to talk to somebody,” says Keagan.

One day, the teen says he will wear the uniform. “I like being there for people, making a difference and to follow in my dad’s legacy of being a police officer,” says the high school sophomore.

What lesson did his father teach him about being a police officer?

“Probably not to judge a book by its cover, get to a call see people at their worst … just talk to them be an open ear,” says Keagan. He adds, “I’m grateful for what they did.”

Kennedy says they honored Keagan as officers and fathers, too. He says, “It’s just the thought in the back of your mind it could be one of our children and we’d all hope somebody will pick up the slack for us let our kids know there’s always someone there for them.”

Keagan says, “I appreciate them. They showed me how broad the blue family is. I will remember it for the rest of my life. The coin will be with me for the rest of my life. They’ll be my family forever.”

His father did not have life insurance. His family has a gofundme account set up to pay for medical bills and help Keagan's mother.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department has also set up a fund for the family named “Answering the Call." Donations are to be sent to the attention of Officer Ron Doumitt at Lee’s Summit Police Department, 10 NE Tudor Rd. Lee’s Summit, MO. 64086

