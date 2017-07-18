S.C. man accused of beating girlfriend for being pregnant

Santos Garcia (Photo: Spartanburg County Sheriff's Department)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina authorities say a 31-year-old man repeatedly punched his 18-year-old girlfriend in the stomach after finding out she was pregnant.

Local media outlets report Santos Garcia of Spartanburg was charged Monday with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. Jail records do not indicate whether he has an attorney.

According to the arrest report, the woman told deputies Garcia beat her late Sunday after she told him about a positive pregnancy test.

She told deputies that Garcia said he was going to kill the baby.

She says he punched her in the stomach and hit her repeatedly in the back with a broom. She says she fled to a neighbor's house, where she called her mother and 911.

Deputies say their 1-year-old child was home at the time.

