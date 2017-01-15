Seahawks player goes on profanity-laced rant at reporter after loss to Falcons

Nov 20, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett (72) talks with a teammate during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at CenturyLink Field. Seattle defeated Philadelphia, 26-15. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

ATLANTA -- The Seattle Seahawks' season came to tough end on Saturday as the Atlanta Falcons beat them 36-20 in the NFL Divisional Playoff round.

After the game, defensive end Michael Bennett lashed out at a reporter that asked him about the Seahawks' struggling pass rush against quarterback Matt Ryan. He praised Ryan, but when the reporter pursued, Bennett didn't like it.

"There's some (expletive) that happened. He threw the ball really fast. There was some busted stuff going on so obviously you don't know football. He threw the ball pretty fast. He did his thing. We rushed as good as we could. Don't point and say we didn't do what we needed to do, OK? Don't do that.

"Don't point (at us) and say we didn't do what we needed to do, OK? Don't do that, OK? Get out of my face now. Don't tell me I didn't do my job, mother (expletive). OK, exactly. Get the (expletive) out of my face. Like I said, get out of my face. Don't play with me. Don't play with me. I just put my heart on the (expletive) field. Don't (expletive) play with me. Get the (expletive) out of my face then. Try me again, see what happens. I ain't one of these mother (expletive) out here. Don't try to tell me what I didn't do mother (expletive).

"We lost the game! That's the NFL, you non-playing mother (expletive)! What you do with your life? What you do with your lifetime mother (expletive)? What injury you play through? What adversity you went through?"

The reporter never responded to Bennett during the tirade, but the player's voice grew to a yell quickly.

Bennett was visibly upset as the game was finishing, especially with lineman Ryan Schrader.

He did have a sack in the game, and the Seahawks had three total sacks in the game. But Ryan, who's a top candidate for the MVP award, threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns against the Seahawks.

Corner back Richard Sherman helped diffuse the tirade, but he too left the field frustrated after struggling against star receiver Julio Jones, who had six catches for 67 yards and a touchdown.

11Alive captured Sherman trying to throw his gloves to a Seahawks fans, but a man snatched the gloves from the woman in the Seahawks jersey, handing it to a kid in a Falcons jersey. Sherman was visibly upset, throwing his other glove furiously at the man. Sherman eventually walked away.

Here's the video:

Photos from the game:

