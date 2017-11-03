SHERIFF: Mabank mother planned murder of her 2 children

HENDERSON COUNTY - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office continues its investigation into the death of two young children Thursday morning.

Sarah Nicole Henderson, 29, is accused of killing her two young girls at their home in Mabank. They were five and seven years old.





Sarah Nicole Henderson (Henderson County Jail)

According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, during the their interview with Henderson, she confessed to shooting her children.

“Over the last 24 hours, the investigation shows that she planned these murders for at least the last two weeks,” Hillhouse said. “It appears she also intended to kill her husband, but the entire crime did not go as planned.”

Authorities received three 911 calls between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, all from Henderson's husband. In the first, he is requesting assistance, but calls back soon after to cancel that request.

The third call is him reporting the murders.

In 2015, Sheriff Hillhouse said deputies were called to her home about a 'verbal disturbance', loud talking. In 2017, a call was made about a suspicious car parked in the neighborhood.

"Our records indicate that we've had minor contact with her over the past few years," Hillhouse said.

CBS 19 reached out to the Child Protective Services and they revealed Henderson had one case in 2010. Since then, there hasn't been contact.

One neighbor who lives near the Henderson's knew of her children. Jaylin Palmer said they would visit her home to play, draw and described them as kind children. She said the news of their murder was difficult to grasp.

"It's very upsetting," Palmer said. "I've never had anything tragic like that happen so close to us [her and her husband]."

Henderson was arraigned Friday morning before Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Randy Daniel, who set bail at $2 million on one count of capital murder.

Hillhouse said another capital murder charge is pending.

Henderson remains in jail under suicide watch.

