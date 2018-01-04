Six Flags enters wager with Alabama theme park over Championship game

Photos courtesy of Six Flags Over Georgia (Gene Petriello) (Photo: Six Flags Over Georgia (Gene Petriello), WXIA)

ATLANTA – Nothing like a National Championship Game to bring out the competitive side of neighboring theme parks.

Six Flags Over Georgia entered a friendly wager with Alabama Splash Adventure in Birmingham around the UGA-Alabama matchup in the National Championship Game on Monday.

If the Georgia Bulldogs win, Alabama Splash Adventure will rename its Rampage roller coaster, the Georgia Rampage. Their front gate ticket takers will also have to wear UGA t-shirts on opening weekend, in honor of the Dawgs victory.

Now if Alabama wins the National Championship, Six Flags Over Georgia will rename the Georgia Scorcher roller coaster the Alabama Scorcher. Six Flags’ front gate ticket takers will also have to wear Alabama t-shirts during opening weekend.

Six Flags will open for their 2018 season on Saturday, March 10.

UGA will take on Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m.

