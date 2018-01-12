Six Flags hiring more than 3,000 for 2018 season

Image Six Flags

AUSTELL, GA. - Gearing up for the 2018 season, Six Flags Over Georgia is hosting the first of several job fairs on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018.

The park will be hiring 3,200 employees this season.

Six Flags will also debut its Twisted Cyclone hybrid roller coaster, whose construction is underway and on schedule to open later this spring.

In addition, as a result of the Georgia Bulldogs loss in the national championship game, the park will honor its friendly wager with Alabama Splash Adventure and rename the Georgia Scorcher roller coaster the “Alabama Scorcher” for opening weekend, March 10-11.

Park front gate staff members will also wear Alabama t-shirts for opening weekend.

The park is hiring for all positions, including rides, retail, games, aquatics, security, and food service, among other areas. All applicants must be at 16 years of age or older and apply online first at www.sixflagsjobs.com.

© 2018 WXIA-TV