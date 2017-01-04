Six-year-old girl recovering in hospital after Crawford Co. pit bull attack

Destiny Rolison (photo provided by family)

A six year old girl is recovering after the Crawford County sheriff says she was attacked by several dogs and bitten on the face, shoulder and leg.

It happened at about 5 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Sonja Drive.

Rachel Rolison told 13WMAZ her daughter Destiny was spending the day at her grandfather's house.

She said the neighbor's pit bulls got through his fence attacked Destiny and tried to drag her back to the other home.

Rolison said her stepmother chased off the dogs.

She says the Crawford County Sheriff's Office responded quickly and the dogs were put down.

The sheriff's office says they're still investigating and declined to comment further.

Rachel Rolison says her daughter suffered serious injuries, but is in stable condition and she faces a long recovery