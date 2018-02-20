(Photo: Metzger, Stephanie)

UPDATE: According to Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Brink, the student was not carrying explosives, but rather "distractionary" devices that could result in smoke or a "bang."

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- The 7th grader who shot himself at Jackson Memorial Middle School was also carrying ammo and Molotov cocktails, sources tell WKYC's Monica Robins.

Sources tell me student had ammo and Molotov cocktails on him. Taken to Akron Children’s with temple wound. Info about threat came in 10 min before shooting @wkyc pic.twitter.com/uFRi4tIXOg — Monica Robins (@monicarobins) February 20, 2018

At a press conference addressing the matter, Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Brink denied that the student was carrying any explosives, but did state that his backpack contained "distractionary" devices, which could have caused smoke or a bang. An investigation remains ongoing and authorities have yet to name a motive.

The unidentified student has been hospitalized at Akron Children's after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday morning. According to police, he arrived at school via bus and went directly into the bathroom before shooting himself with a long gun.

The middle school and high school were placed on lockdown, before releasing students for the day. All four elementary schools in the district are closed and all extracurricular activities have been canceled for the day.

You can follow live updates from Jackson Township throughout the day here.

Emotional moments as the first students were reunited with their parents at Jackson Memorial Middle School. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/Gbo7kQALgO — Amani Abraham (@AmaniAbraham) February 20, 2018

© 2018 WKYC-TV