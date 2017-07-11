Stand-by counsel appointed to represent Gwinnett mom accused of killing family

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Manhunt underway for prisoners accused of killing two Ga. correctional officers
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives update on search for inmates
-
Woman says police searched her room for suspects
-
Search for escaped inmates in Madison
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
-
WMAZ Breaking Live Video
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives new details in search for prison inmates
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Prisoners arriving at the Putnam County Sheriff's Office
More Stories
-
Man shot to death in Lizella overnightJul 12, 2017, 4:12 a.m.
-
UPDATE: Truck driver charged in 9-car wreck on I-16Jul 11, 2017, 6:02 p.m.
-
Warner Robins fire leaves families with nothingJul 11, 2017, 7:53 p.m.