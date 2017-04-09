State, city officials agree: Pack patience for your Monday commute

(Photo: LaTasha Givens/WXIA)

ATLANTA -- If you thought this past week of traffic after the I-85 bridge collapse was bad, folks, you ain't seen nothing yet.

This past week was spring break for most metro-area schools. As families return, officials are expecting traffic to increase by a whopping 30 percent.

"If you're commute is about an hour I would expect to add an addition 20 to 30 minutes as we enter next week," said Andrew Heath, an engineer with the Georgia Department of Transportation.

That means you might want to think about setting that alarm clock a little earlier. Some places are trying to help you out with the traffic nightmare.

For instance, Atlanta Public Schools will be opening their doors 15 minutes early to let parents drop off the kiddos and then hit the road. And the city of Atlanta is ordering all non-essential employees to wait until 10 a.m. to come into work. Telecommuting, carpooling and MARTA are the other options many people are taking.

But if you do decide to hit the roads, keep these words from Atlanta's mayor in mind.

"If you get in a car to go to work on the northside of the city without a full tank of gas, you are really putting yourself in jeopardy," Mayor Kasim Reed said.

