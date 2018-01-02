State of emergency issued for 28 Georgia counties ahead of winter storm

ATLANTA — Governor Nathan Deal has issued a state of emergency for nearly 30 south Georgia Counties ahead of a winter storm warning.

Due to a mix of freezing temperatures and moisture in the southeastern part of Georgia, 28 counties could see snowfall and freezing rain accumulation up to 3 inches.

In addition, temperatures over the next 72 hours will allow for freezing and re-freezing, leading to additional ice and related hazards. Officials are also warning roads may become impassable during the weather event.

“The emergency declaration ensures all state resources are available if necessary," Deal said in a statement. "We will continue monitoring the weather and provide updates as needed. I encourage all Georgians in the potentially impacted areas to stay informed, get prepared and be safe.”

Included in the executive order is the decision to send all of the Georgia Department of Transportation's brine trucks and an additional 75 plows to the impacted area.

The counties included in the state of emergency are: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Candler, Coffee, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Echols, Effingham, Evans, Glynn, Jeff Davis, Lanier, Lowndes, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Toombs, Ware and Wayne.

The state of emergency will take effect immediately and extend through midnight Jan. 5.

11Alive's Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb says that moisture is not expected to reach the Atlanta area.

