State's latest medical marijuana bill could be nearing passage

Staff , WXIA 1:25 PM. EDT March 18, 2017

ATLANTA -- Legislation expanding Georgia's medical marijuana law could receive final passage soon.

On Thursday, lawmakers approved a compromise which adds six diagnoses - including Alzheimer's and Autism - to the list of qualifying conditions. It would also allow hospice patients to access cannabis oil and remove the state's 1-year residency requirement.

A house committee is expected to take up the compromise bill Friday.

