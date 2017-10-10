Stranger pens poem for baby found dead in woods

COVINGTON, Ga. – “I was only two weeks old. I was sent from heaven to touch your soul. I didn’t have a chance in this cruel world, but now I am Jesus’s little girl.”

David Fuller, 49, knows the pain that comes from losing a child, which is why he decided to take his emotion to paper and pen a poem--writing in her voice--in hopes of helping others who might be mourning after Caliyah McNabb’s tiny body was discovered dead in the woods this week.

A search party found the body of a baby nearby. It's believed to be the 2-week-old, who was born premature on Sept. 23, weighing in at just 5 lbs., wrapped inside a blue cloth underneath a log about a quarter of a mile from her home, Newton County Sheriff's Capt. Keith Crum said on Sunday. She was reported missing the day prior.

Christopher McNabb and Courtney Bell, reported her missing from their home at Eagle Point Trailer Park in Covington, Ga., Saturday morning. Her parents told police that she was fine when they fed and changed her at 5 a.m.

But five hours later, she was gone.

Like so many, Fuller read and watched the media in horror after praying for her safe return.

His heart broke, he said.

And while he doesn’t know the family personally, creating a piece to remember her by, was something he was inspired to do.

He titled it, “Baby Angel,” and posted it on Facebook with the caption, “RIP BABY ANGEL THIS WAS WROTE FOR ALL THE VOLUNTEERS THANK YOU GOD BLESS HOPE IT MAKES YOU FEEL BETTER plz share [sic]”

I was only two weeks old.

I was sent from heaven to touch your soul.

I didn’t have a chance in this cruel world, but now I am Jesus’s little girl.

I’m in his arms and I have no care.

I’m in Jesus’s rocking chair.

It’s time for me to say goodbye so Jesus can sing me lullabies.

Baby angels are all around.

We are like brand new shining stars in the sky.

We live for eternity and never die.

“I write poems for all my family… [for] loved ones [who have] passed away. I just felt inspired to do it,” said the father of two, also of Covington, Ga.

It’s a coping mechanism he adopted nearly 20 years ago when he wrote his first poem to memorialize his own little girl.

In 1998, Fuller’s 6-year-old daughter, Samantha, died with cancer, and the poem he wrote, he said, helped him get through the pain.

“Anything touches my heart about children,” Fuller said, whose daughter’s death change his life forever. “Well, it gives me a chance to clear my mind and by talking about it somehow makes me seem to feel better.”

The now-disabled truck driver, who has lung disease, said he wrote it in McNabb’s voice because that was how he heard it.

“I always pray before I write a poem, and it seems like the words just come to my head.”

Fuller also said that he wanted to offer is utmost condolences, as well as, “hope peace and to show them there are people who care; my prayers go out to the family.”

For now, Christopher is the only one named person of interest. He is being held on a probation violation charge out of Bartow County.

After her daughter was located, Bell was escorted to police headquarters where she gave a statement.

No arrests have been made in connection to the infant’s death.

The Newton County Coroner's Office took Caliyah’s body into custody for an autopsy, which will be conducted at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation headquarters in an effort to determine the cause and manner of her death, including whether or not foul play was involved.

