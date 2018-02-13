Suspect pretends to workout, later steals gym's TV

DULUTH, Ga. – Police are searching for two men who pretended to workout at a gym before stealing a TV.

Gwinnett County Police said just before 1 a.m. on Feb. 9, two men stole a flat screen TV from an apartment gym in the 1500 block of Ridge Brook Trail in unincorporated Duluth.

Security video captured one suspect at the gym at around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 removing his shirt and “appearing to utilize the gym to work out.”

Police said an hour and a half later, the suspect returns to the gym with a second man. Both suspects then remove the flat screen TV from the wall and video showed them leaving the property.

If you have information on this case, you are asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

