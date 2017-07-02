Suspicious package prompts evacuation at World Trade Center PATH station

A suspicious package has prompted an evacuation at the World Trade Center PATH station, CBS New York reports.

Sources tell CBS New York that Port Authority K-9 officers received a positive hit in a PATH rail car at the World Trade Center station.

PATH service into and out of the World Trade Center is suspended as Emergency Service and K-9 units from the Port Authority Police Department investigate the area.

"Due to police activity, service in to and out of WTC is suspended. Please use MTA for service uptown for PATH service in to New Jersey," read a tweet posted on the PATH Alerts Twitter account.

